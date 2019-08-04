Grand Prairie teens accused of luring victims to city, then killing 1 during robbery

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two teens face capital murder charges after police say they lured two people to Grand Prairie where they killed one on Saturday and assaulted another victim.

The teens were arrested Saturday after the shooting.

The victim was identified as Carlos Arajeni-Arriaza Morillo, 24, of Dallas. He died Saturday at a local hosptial shortly after the shooting.

The second victim, an 18-year-old, suffered minor injuries from the attack.

Grand Prairie police identified the suspects as Jesse Martinez, 18, and Philip Baldenegro, 19, both of Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie police responded to the shooting call about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of NE 5th St. in Grand Prairie.

When they arrived, officers found a man later identified as Carlos Morillo with a gunshot wound to his torso and a teen who had been assaulted.

Detectives later determined the suspects lured the victims to Grand Prairie to rob them. During the holdup, a fight ensued, and Morillo was shot and the teen was assaulted.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, but they later captured by detectives.

Baldenegro and Martinez each face charges of aggravated robbery and capital murder, Grand Prairie police said.