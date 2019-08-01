Arlington parents can get help with back to school supplies at this annual event

Arlington schools instrument repair program Arlington ISD has partnered with Music & Arts to establish a new professional high school course geared toward teaching students the art of band and orchestral instrument repair. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington ISD has partnered with Music & Arts to establish a new professional high school course geared toward teaching students the art of band and orchestral instrument repair. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)

Parents of Arlington school district students can get help Aug. 10 with school supplies and immunizations at the district’s back to school event at AT&T Stadium. The event will take place between 8 a.m. and noon.

Students on the free or reduced-price school lunch program can qualify for a backpack full of school supplies and can get up to date on vaccinations. The district is also offering free transportation from Arlington campuses to the event.

Parents are required to register their students for the event. The district is also looking for volunteers and donations to help with the event.