2 people shot in Arlington in assault with a deadly weapon case; police investigating

Two people were shot and wounded in Arlington by someone known to police, according to authorities.

The shooting in progress call came into Arlington police about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating at the location where the call originated in the 4500 block of Matlock Road, according to the Arlington police call log.

Arlington police have characterized the victims’ injuries as non-life-threatening.

They did not release the names of the victims or the suspect, or a motive for the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the case as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

