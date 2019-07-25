Man sentenced to 60 years after pleading guilty in rape of UT Arlington student

UTA student kidnapped and raped: ‘She did what she had to do’ Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman, gives an update on the case of a UTA student who was kidnapped and raped on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman, gives an update on the case of a UTA student who was kidnapped and raped on Wednesday.

An Arlington man who kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a University of Texas at Arlington student in 2018 was sentenced on Thursday to 60 years in prison.

Joel Mambe, 21, had pleaded guilty to those three charges in April and he was ordered to prison after a pre-sentence investigation was complete.

Mambe was sentenced Thursday in Criminal District Court No. 396.

The attack occurred about 3 a.m. on June 20, 2018, near the victim’s home at the Midtown Apartments at 1121 UTA Blvd.

Mambe approached her armed with a handgun.

She said when she told the gunman she didn’t have any cash, he forced her to drive to a nearby bank, where she withdrew as much as the bank would allow, Arlington police have said.

The woman was then forced to drive to an apartment complex, where Mambe sexually assaulted her, Arlington police said. It wasn’t clear exactly where the assault took place.

Afterward, Mambe took the wheel and drove to a convenience store, where he warned the woman to stay in the car while he went in and bought $30 worth of miscellaneous items with the woman’s debit card. according to Arlington police reports.

Mambe forced her to drive to an east Arlington apartment complex, where he got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.

The woman drove back to her home, where she called police.