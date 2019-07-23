Man arrested in Arlington hit truck with hatchet in road rage caught on video, police say

Bruce Washington, 27, was captured in a dashcam video whacking a white pickup truck with a hatchet following a minor accident, police say. There were no serious injuries, and Washington was arrested. The Wichita Eagle

A man who was captured on video repeatedly bashing a white pickup truck with a hatchet in a roadway following a minor accident has been arrested, according to Arlington police.

Bruce Washington, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and outstanding warrants. His mugshot is being withheld as officers contact additional witnesses, police said.

Two people who were in the suspect’s car were taken to a hospital out of precaution, police said, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no video of the assault.

But a dashcam video capturing the road rage encounter was sent to NBCDFW. The incident, police said, occurred around 6 p.m. Monday after the parties in two vehicles — a four-door car occupied by the suspect and a white pickup truck — got into an argument and then were involved in a minor accident.

The accident occurred at Baird Farm Drive and Wet n’ Wild Way, police said.

The first half of the dashcam video, which is from the perspective of a vehicle passing by the incident, shows a man in a blue shirt standing outside of the stopped truck and smashing the driver-side rear window with a hatchet. The four-door car is stopped in front of the truck, and a woman is standing by the driver door on the phone.

Later in the video, the white truck can be seen making a right turn at an intersection. The man in the blue shirt follows the truck in the street and uses his left hand to hurl the hatchet toward the truck.

Officers responded to a report of the accident at 6:13 p.m. and found a man with what appeared to be a hatchet in his hand, police said. He followed commands to drop the hatchet, police said, and was detained.

The other driver had reportedly left the scene and called 911 from a safe location. That individual’s truck sustained visible damage to the windshield, a window and a tire, police said.

The details of the argument between the two parties are still under investigation, police said.