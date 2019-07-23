Meet the new Arlington director for United Way of Tarrant County

United Way of Tarrant County bringing Reading Oasis Centers to elementary schools United Way of Tarrant County is bringing Reading Oasis Centers to several elementary schools. Stonegate Elementary in Bedford is getting a Reading Oasis which features comfortable chairs, plenty of books and listening stations where children can l Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United Way of Tarrant County is bringing Reading Oasis Centers to several elementary schools. Stonegate Elementary in Bedford is getting a Reading Oasis which features comfortable chairs, plenty of books and listening stations where children can l

United Way of Tarrant County has appointed Regina Williams as the new regional director for Arlington.

Williams, who also serves as vice president of community investment for the organization, is taking over for Cynthia Jensen, who retired earlier this year after nine years in the position.

In her new role, Williams will oversee community projects driven by volunteer involvement, according to a press release from United Way. She will work with community leaders in Arlington to come up with solutions for social issues facing the city and will help with community planning, according to the release.

Williams has a master’s in social work from Missouri State University and is licensed in social work in Texas. She serves on the executive board of the Fort Worth Area Alliance of Black School Educators and will continue her work with veterans and active-duty military with United Way.

United Way of Tarrant County’s Mission United served 1,500 veterans and active-duty military and their families in her first six months heading up Mission United.