Arlington
2-year-old boy dead after drowning in Arlington pool
Simple steps to “pool safely” and prevent accidents this summer
A 2-year-old boy is dead days after drowning in a pool in Arlington, police said.
Nash Mohammed Usman, of Austin, died in a pediatric intensive care unit at 9:46 Monday morning, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His cause of death hasn’t been determined.
Police said the drowning on Saturday evening appeared to be an accident.
Officers responded around 6:53 p.m. Saturday to a possible drowning in the 5600 block of Indian Hills, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, police said, and later pronounced dead.
Police didn’t release further details about the incident, such as how long the child had been in the pool or what caused him to end up in the water.
Although the drowning appeared to be accidental, police said, investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Comments