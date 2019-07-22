Former UTA golf director sexually harassed athletes, school’s investigative report says

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

A former University of Texas-Arlington golf director was found “responsible for sexual harassment or unwelcome sexual comments” toward female athletes, according to UTA campus newspaper the Shorthorn.

A UTA investigative report found that Stuart Deane, who became UTA’s golf coach in 2015, violated university policies regarding alcohol and Title IX, according to the Shorthorn, which obtained the report through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Deane resigned in October while the investigation was ongoing.

According to the Shorthorn, Deane’s comments to one athlete caused her to transfer schools.

The investigation determined that Deane had “created a hostile environment for female players in that there is ‘a situation of discriminatory or sexual nature,’” according to the Shorthorn.

“The University of Texas at Arlington is committed to the safety, security and wellbeing of all UTA students,” UTA President Vistasp Karbhari told the Shorthorn in a statement. “When presented these serious allegations, the university immediately initiated an investigation and took measures to protect our students.”

Deane has played in several prominent golf tournaments, including in May when he played in the PGA Championship for the third time.

Deane couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.