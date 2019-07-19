Man, 23, ID’d as victim of Arlington fatal shooting where shooter called 911

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 23-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a shooting in Arlington on Thursday in which the shooter reported the incident to police.

William Shem Vincent, an Arlington resident, died in an apartment of a gunshot wound to the chin, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His death was ruled a homicide.

The man who shot him hasn’t been arrested, police said, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Arlington officers responded around 2:50 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Sprucewood Lane. They recovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound, police said, and officials pronounced him dead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Witnesses told police the victim had entered a neighbor’s apartment, “which ultimately led to the shooting,” police said in a news release.

Investigators were interviewing the shooter Thursday to determine what happened.

Police haven’t yet announced further details of what led to the shooting.

The case will go on to the Tarrant County Grand Jury for further review, police said.