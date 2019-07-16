In video, relative of 3 killed in crash decries fundraising effort linked to suspect

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A man whose parents and sister died in a crash in Arlington in June has recorded a video in which he warns of the consequences of drunken driving and criticizes a fundraising effort connected to the suspect authorities have charged in the case.

Patrick and Janet Beck of Grand Prairie were killed June 6 as they helped their daughter, who had trouble with her car on Interstate 20. Leah Beck, 23, also died.

The elder Becks pulled in behind Leah Beck’s vehicle on the interstate’s outside shoulder. Another driver, Jose Castro, 29, drifted from the road and slammed into the Beck family, police have said. Castro had been driving east on I-20.

Two of the victims were outside their cars; another sat inside.

Castro, who lives in Farmers Branch, was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Hello my name is Patrick Beck jr and I’m from Grand Prairie Texas and I’m a 21 year old college/ barber student and my whole family mother,father and sister were murdered by a drunk driver named JOSE CASTRO I am putting this out to let people know HE Murdered my family and his pic.twitter.com/CFGXrujS7F — PATNEXTDOOR (@pwhtpat) July 15, 2019

In a video posted Sunday evening to Twitter, Patrick and Janet Beck’s son, Patrick Beck Jr., 21, said he disapproved of an online fundraising campaign launched by a Castro relative that does not describe the crash or refer to the crimes with which Castro has been charged.

He also blasts drunken driving.

“It’s nothing to play with,” Beck says in the video.

Beck Jr. is also seeking donations in a GoFundMe effort. He refers to himself in a tweet as a college/barber student.