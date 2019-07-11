Detectives investigate death of Arlington woman who refused medical care after wreck

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Detectives are investigating the death of a 74-year-old Arlington woman who died just days after refusing to be taken to a hospital when she was involved in a traffic accident.

Accident investigators are reviewing the case after the death of Mai Hoang Ngo on Monday at an Arlington hospital.

Ngo was pronounced dead at the hospital’s intensive care unit at 11:52 p.m. Monday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Thursday. A ruling on a cause and manner of her death is pending results from an autopsy and other tests.

The website listed Pioneer Parkway and Center Street in Arlington as the location where the woman was injured, leading to her death.

Arlington police responded to the traffic crash at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at W. Pioneer Parkway and S. Center Street.

Details of the wreck were not released by Arlington police, but according to police reports, Ngo was checked by ‘emergency personnel’ and refused transport to the hospital.

It’s unclear when she went to the hospital.

Arlington police were notified of Ngo’s death on Monday and began their investigation.