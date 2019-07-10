Arlington police officer injured in SUV-motorcycle collision; driver charged with DWI

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A driver was charged with DWI on Wednesday after he crashed into an Arlington police motorcycle, destroying the bike and injuring an officer, police said.

The officer, who had been standing near the motorcycle to conduct a traffic stop, went to the hospital but will be OK, Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted. The driver also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined an SUV veered into the shoulder of Interstate 30 westbound on Wednesday morning and hit the motorcycle. The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said.

A photo tweeted by Johnson shows one vehicle severely damaged and what appears to be various motorcycle parts strewn about the ground.

An investigation into the crash is underway.