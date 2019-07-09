Missing Arlington woman has been found; she’s safe, her mother says

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A young Arlington mother who had not been seen since early Saturday has been found, her mother said Tuesday.

Betty Arciba said that she received a telephone call from authorities at about 2 a.m., saying her 26-year-old daughter, Caitlin Mae Alford, had been found and that she was safe.

“They told me she was in a hospital,” Arciba told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in a Tuesday morning telephone interview.

Arciba said she was not given any other details.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alford was last seen early Saturday at Diamond Jim’s, 305 N. Great Southwest Parkway, in Arlington.

“She had worked at the Elks Lodge in Arlington and got off early Saturday,” Aciba said. “She went over to Showdown in Arlington for a bit, and that’s where she met a friend. She got that friend and her husband to take her to Diamond Jim’s.”

Showdown Saloon is at 2019 S. Cooper St. in Arlington.

Alford’s family filed a missing person report on Sunday after her boyfriend and family members had not heard from the Arlington woman.