Young Arlington mother reported missing by family after friends last see her at bar

An Arlington family has filed a missing person report for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen early Saturday at a bar.

The report filed Sunday with Arlington police identifies the woman as Caitlin Mae Alford, 26, the mother of a 4-year-old daughter.

“She would have tried to reach out to someone, but we haven’t heard from her,” said her mother Betty Aciba of Arlington in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Alford was last seen early Saturday at Diamond Jim’s, 305 N. Great Southwest Parkway, in Arlington.

“She had worked at the Elks Lodge in Arlington and got off early Saturday,” Aciba said. “She went over to Showdown in Arlington for a bit, and that’s where she met a friend. She got that friend and her husband to take her to Diamond Jim’s.”

Showdown Saloon is at 2019 S. Cooper St. in Arlington.

Aciba said her daughter talked to her boyfriend late Friday while she worked at the Elks Lodge.

Her phone has been off since 3 a.m. Saturday, family members said.

Alford was last wearing capri blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a red Polo shirt with the Elks Lodge logo on it.

This is a tattoo on the back of a missing Arlington woman. Courtesy: Family of Caitlin Mae Alford

She is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 135 pounds with blue eyes, dark brown hair with blonde highlights in front.

Alford has a tattoo on her back that says “Godspeed Little Man, 3-16-2013 - 2-21-2015.” Her mother said that was for Alford’s son who died. She also has Tim Burton themed tattoos.

Anyone with information should call Arlington investigator D. Brown at 817-459-5316.