Decor galore: Discounted merchandise available at new Arlington Pottery Barn Outlet

There are only two Pottery Barn Outlets in the whole of Texas, and the second one just opened in Arlington.

The new 52,000 square-foot store opened Friday in the former Gander Mountain location off Center Street and Interstate 20. The other Pottery Barn Outlet is in San Marcos.

Unlike the regular Pottery Barn stores, Pottery Barn Outlet sells its regular merchandise at discounted prices because do to overstock or damage.

The success of the store in San Marcos was what inspired the company to open the second one in Arlington in the hopes of reaching the north Texas market.

“Arlington is a perfect fit for us as we already have a presence in the city through our distribution center and existing Pottery Barn locations,” said Johnnie Hart, director of Pottery Barn Outlets, in a news release. “We are excited to introduce Pottery Barn Outlet to the flourishing Arlington community and continue to build lasting bonds with our customers.”