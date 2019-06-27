Woman died from asphyxiation days after arriving from Jordan; Arlington husband charged

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 23-year-old woman died from asphyxiation just days after she arrived from Jordan last month to be with her husband in Arlington, according to a ruling released this week by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Wasam Moussa’s death was ruled a homicide and her husband was charged earlier this month with murder, according to Tarrant County criminal court records and the medical examiner’s office.

Tareq Alkayyali, 36, was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Arlington police have not released any information on a motive for the killing, but Moussa’s brother told the Star-Telegram she was afraid of her husband and there were problems in their marriage.

“We are not fine,” said Ahmad Ali of Jordan, Moussa’s brother, in a Thursday email. “The feeling of parting with someone who loves you is very difficult.”

Alkayyali and Moussa married in Amman, Jordan, after a meeting arranged by their families.

“He was impressed with her and requested a marriage,” Ali said. “Marital problems started between them. She even asked for a divorce, but he refused.”

Wasam Moussa was killed on May 28 in Arlington. Her husband is charged with murder. Courtesy: Family of Wasam Moussa

Alkayyali moved to Texas because of his job. Moussa stayed in Jordan for a short time, but she arrived in Arlington on May 25 after getting approval from the United States Embassy in Jordan to travel to Texas.

“They agreed to go there to Texas trying to give him a chance,” Ali said. “She told us it didn’t get any better.”

During one telephone conversation with her, Ali said, she screamed loudly and Alkayyali put his hand over her mouth to silence her.

“I told her not to worry,” Ali said. “I told her to call the police if it happened again.”

Ali said his family couldn’t reach Moussa on May 28.

That morning, Arlington police responded to a 911 call. The caller said a man had assaulted a woman at an apartment.

Tareq Alkayyali of Arlington is charged with murder in the death of his wife. Courtesy: Arlington police

Police found Moussa unconscious in the couple’s Arlington apartment. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office and Arlington police have not provided any other details on how Moussa died.

Police found Alkayyali outside of the couple’s apartment and arrested him.

Anyone who needs help should call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.