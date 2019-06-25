GM is preparing for next-generation SUV by pumping millions into its Arlington plant

General Motors plant in Arlington to be powered by wind The GM Assembly Plant in Arlington gets half its electricity from wind and by 2018 will be fully wind powered officials say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The GM Assembly Plant in Arlington gets half its electricity from wind and by 2018 will be fully wind powered officials say.

General Motors is doubling-down on its investment at the Arlington Assembly plant in the heart of North Texas.

On Tuesday, GM announced a $20 million upgrade to the plant’s conveyors in preparation for the launch of GM’s all-new full-size sports utility vehicles.

The improvements should be completed some time next year.

“We’ve been building trucks in Texas for more than 20 years, and our additional investment in Arlington Assembly is proof of our commitment and confidence in our Arlington team,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. “We are counting on the Arlington team to continue focusing on building the highest quality products possible for our customers while preparations continue for the launch of the next generation of our full-size SUVs.”

Since 2015, GM has invested $1.4 billion to build a new paint shop and for upgrades to the body shop and general assembly area. The plant covers 250 acres and has 5.75 million square feet.

Arlington Assembly is the only GM plant that builds Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and the Cadillac Escalade.

The automotive giant has dominated the full-size SUV market since creating the segment in 1935. Last year, GM dealers delivered more than 282,000 full-size SUVs — nearly four times more than the company’s closest competitor.





The company has invested more than $4.2 billion in three U.S. assembly plants — Arlington, Flint, Michigan, and Fort Wayne, Indiana — to increase capacity and prepare for the new generation pickups and SUVs.

The Arlington Assembly plant opened in 1954. It has 4,500 employees and operates three shifts.