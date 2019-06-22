Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup at East Arlington intersection, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A motorcyclist died Saturday when he collided with a pickup truck in East Arlington, police said.

The motorcyclist was eastbound on East Abram Street. The pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign facing north on Overhill Drive at about 6:30 p.m. when its driver pulled into the intersection to turn west on East Abram Street, Arlington police said.

The motorcyclist, a man whose name authorities had not released, collided with the pickup in the intersection and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

There were two occupants of the pickup truck; neither was injured, police said.

The motorcyclist, who police do not believe was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene. No charges had been filed Saturday night.

Police asked anyone with information on the collision to call an investigator at 817-459-5635.