Man dies after jumping on hood of ex-wife’s car when she drives in reverse, police say

A man died Saturday when he fell to an Arlington parking lot from the hood of his ex-wife’s car, Arlington police said.

The man had jumped onto the hood behind a business in the 4100 block of South Cooper Street. He fell as the woman began to put the car in reverse, police said. The man struck his head on the pavement.

The woman drove from the scene about 3:30 p.m., then stopped nearby and called police.

The man suffered a significant head injury. His was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities had not released his name or age as of late Saturday.

Police investigators were interviewing the woman on Saturday night. A grand jury will review the case.