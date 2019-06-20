Judge vacates death sentence for man convicted in Arlington girl’s 1994 rape, murder

A judge vacated a death sentence for Bruce Webster, a 46-year-old intellectually disabled man convicted in the 1994 murder of an Arlington high school girl.

A death sentence for a Texas murder suspect described as intellectually disabled has been overturned by a federal judge in Indiana.

Attorneys for Bruce Carneil Webster, 46, had challenged his death sentence based on what they argued was previously unavailable evidence that showed medical professionals had determined Webster was intellectually disabled before his trial, according to court documents.

Webster, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was the second man sentenced to die for the 1994 murder of 16-year-old Lisa Rene, a Lamar High School honor roll student who was abducted from her sister’s Arlington apartment. Rene was raped, beaten and buried alive to get revenge on her brothers for a $5,000 drug-deal rip-off, prosecutors have said. Five suspects were convicted in the case.

Attorneys were able to use Social Security records to prove to the court that scores from Webster’s IQ tests were 69 or lower, this week’s court ruling said.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Lawrence ruled that Webster’s intellectual disability was known when he was a child, court documents stated.

Further sentencing proceedings will be held in the Northern District of Texas, the order said. Webster could still serve life without the possibility of parole.

Webster is currently housed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

In November of 1996, Orlando Hall of El Dorado, Arkansas, also was sentenced to death for Rene’s murder. He remains on death row.

Three others pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Rene’s death and testified against Webster and Hall. They are Hall’s younger brother, Demetrius Hall, 20, of El Dorado; Steven Beckley, 23, of Irving; and Marvin Holloway, 25, of Pine Bluff.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.