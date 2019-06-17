EF-1 tornado hit Arlington on Sunday; EF-0 twister touched down in north Fort Worth

Storm raises the roof near downtown Fort Worth A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado touched down Sunday in Arlington, packing wind speeds of 95 mph.

A brief EF-0 tornado also struck north Fort Worth around 3 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service confirmed.

Survey teams were still trying to determine if tornadoes caused other damage in parts of Dallas County.





As of 5:30 p.m Monday, about 5,000 customers were still without power in Tarrant County, down from Sunday afternoon’s peak of 95,000.





Officials at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers, said the storms damaged windscreens in left field and caused damage to a small portion of the left-field roof and the Chick-fil-a signage on the left-field foul pole.

All damage will be fixed before the next homestand. There was no damage to Globe Life Field, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open before next season.

Storm chances will return Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.





“It’s just a very unstable atmosphere,” said NWS meteorologist Ted Ryan. “If something pops up, it could go severe quickly.”

These summertime storms are far more difficult to predict than the traditional springtime thunderstorms.

“The issue is when you get a lot of instability, there are very subtle boundaries that are hard to see and hard to anticipate,” Ryan said. “There’s so much instability in the air, they just kind of go and do their own thing. It makes their motions erratic.”

3:55 PM. A National Weather Service survey team has determined a brief tornado occurred in Arlington yesterday afternoon. The preliminary rating is an EF-1 with wind speeds of 95 mph. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/n8JkNmHYvV — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 17, 2019

On Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has areas northwest of Fort Worth under a marginal risk of severe storms (1 on a scale of 5) and parts of the Texas Panhandle, including Amarillo and Lubbock, under slight risk (2 on a scale of 5.)





Sunday’s storms set a June 16 record for rainfall at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 2.42 inches, breaking the old record of 1.32 inches in 1968.