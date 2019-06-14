2 construction workers seriously injured at new Texas Rangers ballpark

Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field now 62% complete The Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, is now 62 percent complete and on pace to be ready for the 2020 season, club officials said. The Rangers also announced they had inked a multiyear sponsorship deal with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, is now 62 percent complete and on pace to be ready for the 2020 season, club officials said. The Rangers also announced they had inked a multiyear sponsorship deal with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

Two construction workers were seriously injured Friday at the new Texas Rangers ballpark in Arlington as construction continued on the field, according to the Arlington Fire Department.

The injuries were reported shortly after 11 a.m. at Globe Life Field, 1650 E. Randol Mill, in Arlington.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene of reported injuries in an accident at the ballpark.

Fire officials did not provide any details on how the workers were injured, but the two men were taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The new stadium is being built across the street from the team’s current home at Globe Life Park.