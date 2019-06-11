Retired Arlington cop, former sub teacher accused in second indecency with child case

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A retired Arlington police sergeant arrested last week on accusations he sexually abused a young relative more than a decade ago is back in jail, accused of molesting another child.

William “Bill” Stallsworth had been working as a substitute teacher for the Arlington school district when parents of the second alleged victim, now an adult in her mid-20s, reported the inappropriate contact to the school district in January 2018.

The parents told officials that their daughter had recently confided that Stallsworth, a former neighbor, had repeatedly touched her inappropriately and exposed himself as she swam at his Arlington house with his son.

The victim did not want to re-live what happened or to have to see the suspect again, so the parents honored the victim’s decision of not reporting to the police, Arlington police Detective T. Walker wrote in an arrest warrant affidavit.

“The victim’s mother found out the suspect was teaching at Bailey Junior High School and felt obligated to report what they knew to the school since the suspect was around young children,” Walker wrote.

The school reported the incident to Arlington police that same month and also conducted an investigation in which Stallsworth denied the allegations. Stallsworth then resigned from the school district effective Jan. 24, 2018.

Arlington police began investigating the allegations that same month but the case was suspended in February 2018, after the woman told police she wasn’t emotionally ready to go forward with pursuing criminal charges.

But last week, after learning that Stallsworth, 61, had been arrested on accusations he molested a female relative, the woman reached out to Arlington Detective H. Thetford, the affidavit states, and agreed to meet with investigators to share her story as well.

“The victim stated she was not as scared knowing it was not just her word against a former police officer,” the affidavit states.

Stallsworth, who had been released from Tarrant County Jail on Friday after posting a $5,000 bond, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant accusing him of indecency with a child/sexual contact.

He was being held Tuesday afternoon in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $5,000.

On Monday, Stallsworth retained the Varghese Summersett law firm to represent him. Attorney Christy Jack said it would be “premature to speculate about these allegations.”

“However, as a former public servant myself, I certainly appreciate the gravity of the situation,” Jack said. “Bill Stallsworth served this community for almost 35 years and I would ask the public not to rush to judgment.”

The Arlington school district did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram inquiry Tuesday regarding how long Stallsworth had worked for the district and at which schools.

The allegations

The second alleged victim told police that she frequently went to Stallsworth’s home to swim with his son as a child.

The woman said Stallsworth would often play games with the children in the pool, using that opportunity to touch her inappropriately over her bathing suit and expose himself to her under the water. She said she was roughly between 8 and 12 when the contact occurred.

The woman told investigators she remembered Stallsworth once holding her and touching her inappropriately as he carried her into the deep end.

“The victim told the suspect she wanted to get out of the pool and he told her, ‘not yet,” the affidavit states. “This was the first time the suspect would not let her get out of the pool and this was the last time the victim remembered swimming at the suspect’s house or hanging out with the suspect’s son.”

Stallsworth’s son told investigators that his mother had recently told him about the sexual abuse allegations made against his father. He said he was “kind of” surprised and felt bad because he believed the sexual acts occurred in his presence, but he was unaware at the time they were happening.

He told detectives his father often acted weird and flirtatious around his female friends and that he was once told that his father exposed himself to two of his high school friends when they were visiting the family’s house, according to the affidavit.

He told investigators his father had called him last week, saying he was “being arrested for things that happened a long time ago,” the affidavit states.

Stallsworth had worked with the city of Arlington from 1980 until retiring in 2014 as a patrol sergeant.

He also co-owns the Arlington Volleyball Academy, which offers group and private volleyball lessons to girls.