Thieves target laptops at North Texas Starbucks stores. They’ve stolen at least 12

North Texas police agencies asked for help Monday to identify suspects who have calmly walked up to customers and snatched laptops from at least eight Starbucks locations since January.

In Arlington alone, police reported eight thefts at Starbucks, with one location getting hit twice in as many months. At least a dozen thefts have been reported across North Texas.

In every case, authorities said, several people enter a Starbucks, stand by customers who are sitting in the store, grab their computers, then run out of the business. The thieves have focused on stealing Apple MacBook laptops.

Police noted there have been several different vehicle descriptions in the thefts.

One of thieves has been described as a black man, about 19-20 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing about 125 pounds, clean shaven, wearing a black coat and black athletic pants with red stripes, according to witnesses and video surveillance. A second suspect was described as a black man, about 19-20 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 125 pounds, wearing a gray Nike hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Detective Mike Wilson at 817-459-6080 or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers to make an anonymous tip at 817-469-8477.