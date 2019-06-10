Retired Arlington police sergeant arrested on accusations of indecency with a child

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A retired Arlington police sergeant faces a charge of indecency over a woman’s recent accusation that he inappropriately touched her when she was a child.

William “Bill” R. Stallsworth, 61, was arrested Thursday on a warrant accusing him of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He was released Friday from the Tarrant County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond. He also co-owns the Arlington Volleyball Academy, which offers group and private volleyball lessons to girls.

Reached by telephone Monday, Stallsworth said, “I don’t want to talk” and hung up.

Arlington police began investigating Stallsworth in late May after a 26-year-old woman reported that he sexually abused her when she was between 8 and 10.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman, a relative of Stallsworth’s, had only recently disclosed the abuse to a counselor and her husband before reporting it to police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

“The victim expressed fear that no one would believe her as a child making accusations against an adult, particularly due to the career of the suspect,” the affidavit states.

Stallsworth had worked with the city of Arlington from 1980 until retiring in 2014 as a patrol sergeant, according to Lt. Christopher Cook, a police spokesman.

Arlington police Sgt. Bill Stallsworth teaches a safety class for motorists who were ticketed for seatbelt violations at the Arlington municipal court building in October 2000. Darrell Byers Star-Telegram archives

The woman told police she was concerned such abuse could happen to someone else because of Stallsworth’s involvement with an Arlington volleyball academy and a “city sponsored weekly event” that caters to teens. He also recently became a volunteer with a vacation Bible school, the affidavit states.





She also told investigators she had heard from multiple people that Stallsworth had previously been accused of “inappropriate behavior” — information that the police investigator was able to confirm.

The affidavit does not elaborate on the alleged “inappropriate behavior.” Arlington police spokespersons would not release more information Monday about the previous accusation.

More information about the “city sponsored weekly event” in which Stallsworth has reportedly been involved was also not immediately provided by police or a city spokeswoman.

The alleged abuse

The woman told police Stallsworth had taken her and a young male relative on a ride at night in his pickup to look for animals in a field off Green Oaks Bouldvard, near the fire academy and police station.

During the ride, she told police, Stallsworth placed her on his lap and fondled her breasts., according to the affidavit.

Investigators determined the incident occurred on a property belonging to to the city that is not accessible or well known about by the general public.

“The suspect was a city of Arlington employee at the time of the offense and would have had knowledge of the location,” the affidavit states.

The woman told investigators that Stallsworth also had exposed himself to her repeatedly at his home. The detective determined, however, that the exposure incidents are past the statute of limitations, the affidavit states.