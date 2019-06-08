2 victims killed in fiery I-20 Arlington crash identified

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Two of three victims killed in a fiery vehicle and pedestrian crash on Interstate 20 in Arlington have been identified.

Patrick Alphonso Beck and Leah Marie Beck, of Grand Prairie, died after the crash in the 400 block of eastbound I-20, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The accident occurred at 10:53 p.m. on Thursday when an intoxicated driver in a Chevy Equinox, who was later taken into custody, ran into two vehicles and pedestrians stopped on the shoulder, police said.

Patrick Alphonso Beck, 55, died of blunt-force trauma to the head, neck, chest and abdomen due to the collision, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner reported. He died at 11:16 p.m. in the roadway.

The cause of death for Leah Marie Beck, 23, hasn’t been announced yet. She died at 3:23 a.m. on Friday in an emergency room at Medical City Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The relationship between Patrick Alphonso Beck and Leah Marie Beck wasn’t immediately known.

Jose Castro, 29, of Farmers Branch, was arrested Thursday night and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

A disabled vehicle had stopped Thursday night on the shoulder of eastbound I-20 near the Center Street Bridge, and another vehicle stopped apparently to help, according to Arlington police. The Chevy Equinox, police said, rammed into the two vehicles and two pedestrians who were standing outside of them.

Those pedestrians were thrown from the impact, police said.

An “extensive fire” engulfed all three of the involved vehicles, Arlington police officer and spokesman Christopher Cook said. Photos from the scene showed three heavily burnt cars.

Preliminary details indicated the Chevy Equinox had drifted into the right shoulder and hit the car that was further back, causing it to slam into the other vehicle, police said. The vehicles struck the pedestrians.

Some eastbound I-20 lanes near the crash were shut down for about seven hours overnight as units investigated the crash.