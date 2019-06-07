3 killed in fiery I-20 crash in Arlington; man in custody

Three people were killed in a fiery crash on I-20 in Arlington Thursday night, police said. Courtesy of WFAA-TV

Three people are dead and a man is in custody following a fiery crash on I-20 in Arlington Thursday night in which a Chevy Equinox ran into a pair of vehicles and two pedestrians stopped on the shoulder, according to Arlington police.

An individual inside of one of the vehicles and a person standing on the shoulder died at the scene, police said. Another pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Jose Castro, 29, of Farmers Branch, was arrested and charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Victim information wasn’t immediately available.

Police said the accident occurred around 10:53 p.m. on Thursday after a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-20 near the Center Street Bridge and another vehicle stopped apparently to help. The Chevy Equinox, police said, struck the further back vehicle and two people standing outside.

There was an “extensive fire” following the crash, according to Arlington officer Christopher Cook, a police spokesman. Photos from the scene show two heavily burnt vehicles.

“It was a horrific scene for our first responders to have to deal with,” Cook said on Friday morning. “Our hearts go out to the families that were impacted by this horrific crash.”

Cook said he expected the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to release information about the three victims on Friday.

The incident, he said, should serve as a reminder of the danger of stopping on the shoulders of busy roads.

A bond has yet to be set for Castro, police said.