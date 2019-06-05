Murder arrest made in shooting of Arlington security guard

Two Arlington homicides within hours of each other Arlington police Sgt. Karen Standback talks about two separate fatal shootings on the night of April 14, 2019. One suspect was in custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington police Sgt. Karen Standback talks about two separate fatal shootings on the night of April 14, 2019. One suspect was in custody.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mid-April fatal shooting of a security guard in the parking lot of an Arlington sports bar.

Simon Alejandro Flores Acevedo has been charged with murder, and is accused of carrying out the shooting just before midnight on April 14 in the Amigos Sports Bar lot on East Park Row Drive, according to a Tarrant County arrest warrant. Jose Torres, the 41-year-old victim, died of multiple gunshot wounds on April 15, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s records.

Torres was working as an unarmed security guard with Hope Patrol Services at the sports bar, according to the warrant.

The warrant states, based on interviews with staff at the bar and the security company, that Flores and Torres had gotten into a fight days before the shooting. Torres had tried to eject Flores from the bar on April 12, which led to a fight as well as Torres discharging his pepper spray, according to the warrant. Security footage confirmed this, Arlington police said.

Police, however, were unable to review security camera footage from the night of April 14 because the system had been intentionally unplugged, according to the warrant. But an investigation utilizing cell phone records and a license plate locator pointed to Flores committing the crime and fleeing the scene.

The warrant describes that, late on April 14, Torres had told another Amigos employee he was heading to a store by the bar to purchase several items, according to the warrant. The employee went outside after some time passed and Torres didn’t return. The other employee found Torres in the front parking lot bleeding, according to the warrant.

Torres, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and various extremities, was transported to Medical City of Arlington hospital in the early morning hours of April 15, according to the warrant. He was pronounced dead at the facility.

Flores is being held in Hunt County jail awaiting transfer to Tarrant County, police said.