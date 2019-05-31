Arlington resident claims $1 million lottery scratch ticket prize

It’s been 25 years and you still haven’t won the Texas Lottery? Watch the first drawing in 1992 It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's not that you're not lucky, just that you haven't been lucky... yet. Take a trip down memory lane and watch the Texas Lottery's very first drawing on November 14, 1992.

An Arlington resident is set to have a million-dollar payday.

The individual, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a winning ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery, according to a press release from the lottery. The ticket was bought at a Redi-Go located on East Highway 199 in Springtown.

The odds of winning any prize in the Million Dollar Loteria game are 1 in 3.31, according to the lottery. The odds of winning the top prize, however, are 1 in 1.2 million.

The ticket claimed by an Arlington resident was the second of five top $1 million prizes that have been claimed in this game, according to the lottery. There were only five available.

The Million Dollar Loteria game offers more than $91.5 million in total prize money.