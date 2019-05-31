Arlington
Arlington resident claims $1 million lottery scratch ticket prize
An Arlington resident is set to have a million-dollar payday.
The individual, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed a winning ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery, according to a press release from the lottery. The ticket was bought at a Redi-Go located on East Highway 199 in Springtown.
The odds of winning any prize in the Million Dollar Loteria game are 1 in 3.31, according to the lottery. The odds of winning the top prize, however, are 1 in 1.2 million.
The ticket claimed by an Arlington resident was the second of five top $1 million prizes that have been claimed in this game, according to the lottery. There were only five available.
The Million Dollar Loteria game offers more than $91.5 million in total prize money.
