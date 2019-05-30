She arrived from Jordan to live with her husband in Texas. Within days, she was dead

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Wasam Moussa of Amman, Jordan arrived in Arlington on Saturday to be with her husband.

The two had married in Jordan, but her husband, 36-year-old Tareq Alkayyali, came to Texas because of his job, a family member said.

“She went to the United States to try to give her husband a chance to make a life for her family,” said Moussa’s brother, Ahmad Ali, in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

On Tuesday morning, the 23-year-old Moussa was found unconscious in the couple’s Arlington apartment and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alkayyali faces a charge of murder in her death and remains in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth in lieu of $250,000 bail.

An autopsy is pending to determine Moussa’s cause of death, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Wasam Moussa of Jordan had been in the United States less than week before she was killed in Arlington, Texas. Courtesy: Family of Wasam Moussa

Arlington police found Alkayyali outside of the couple’s apartment and arrested him.

“She went there knowing that she had a lot of problems with him,” Ali said in the email. He did not provide any further details.

Arlington police responded to a call for a welfare check at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Park Village Drive in Arlington.

A caller told a dispatcher that a man could be at the apartment and had assaulted a woman.

Detectives determined that Alkayyali and his wife got into a physical disturbance.

“We do not know what they were fighting about,” said Arlington police Sgt. Karen Standback in a Thursday email. “We have not responded to prior calls at the residence.”

Moussa arrived in Arlington on Saturday after getting approval from the United States Embassy in Jordan to travel to Texas.

“After she arrived, there were problems,” her brother said. “She asked to go to Miami, where another sister lives. She wanted to live there without problems.”

Ali said Moussa’s husband ignored her request to live in Miami with her sister.

“She (Moussa) was afraid of him,” her brother said.

Ali said family members have learned that Alkayyali called his workplace and screamed what he had done to his wife.

Moussa’s family go the tragic news shortly after she died on Tuesday morning.

“Our hearts were broken because of this savage,” her brother said. “She was an angel.”

Anyone who needs help should call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.