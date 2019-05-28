Fight in Arlington apartment leaves woman dead, husband accused of her murder

Tareq Alkayyali is accused of killing his wife in their Arlington apartment.

An Arlington man faces a charge of murder after police say he killed his wife Tuesday morning at their apartment during a fight.

Tareq Alkayyali was arrested at the scene Tuesday shortly after Arlington officers arrived. Police were responding to a call to check on the welfare of the apartment’s residents.

Arlington police found the woman unconscious in a bedroom and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives. An autopsy is pending to determine her cause of death.

Arlington police responded to the scene at 6:42 a.m. in the 2500 block of Park Village Drive.

A caller told a dispatcher that a man could be at the apartment and had assaulted a woman.

Detectives determined that Alkayyali and his wife got into a physical disturbance, but Arlington police did release any details on a motive for the fight.

Alkayyali was in the Arlington Jail on Tuesday afternoon with no bail.

