Authorities charge neighbor in Arlington shooting; fugitive task force searching

Law enforcement authorities have released the name of a man who is accused of shooting his Arlington neighbor in the head and torso.

Leiser Rodriguez, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Sunday shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He has not been arrested and is being sought.

Rodriguez shot his 34-year-old neighbor multiple times late Sunday after the two argued in the 1900 block of Sidney Street, authorities said. The victim, whose name police have not released, was alert and talking at the scene after the shooting, Arlington police told WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner. Rodriguez was last seen by Hillsboro police driving a minivan southbound on Interstate 35. He eluded police in the minivan and later on foot, the U.S. Marshals Service told the television station. Rodriguez is 5-foot-9 and about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call an Arlington police detective at 817-832-2390 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.