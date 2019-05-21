Officials identify victim in fatal shooting at Arlington apartment complex

A Fort Worth man has been identified as a victim in a Monday evening fatal shooting in Arlington.

Officials identified a Tarrant County man on Tuesday as the victim in a fatal shooting in Arlington.

The man was Eric Dondre Cotton, 23, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. Monday at an Arlington hospital.

A second man was wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available Tuesday.

The suspected shooter was identified as Nichole Walton, 45, who was arrested near the scene of the shooting. Walton was in the Arlington Jail on Tuesday facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arlington police responded to the shooting at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of S. Cooper St. in Arlington.

When they arrived, Arlington officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in an apartment complex parking lot. Another man, later identified as Eric Cotton, was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Arlington police have said a disturbance prompted the shooting, but they did not provide any details.

A booking photo of Walton had not been released because detectives were still conducting photo lineups.

