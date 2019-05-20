1 man dead, 1 injured in Arlington shooting, woman in custody

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 16 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

One man was fatally shot and another injured in a shooting in Arlington on Monday evening, according to police.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of South Cooper Street at around 6:45 p.m. They found one man lying on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Another man who was shot was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police didn’t specify which man died.

Officers found the suspect still in the apartment complex. She is identified as Nicole Walton, 45. Walton is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are still attempting to determine what led to the shooting, and the relationships of everyone involved, Lt. Christopher Cook said. It’s possible the shooting is related to an argument that happened the night before.