Shooting at college graduation party in Arlington leaves one dead, another in custody

A 63-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an altercation at a college graduation party at a home, Arlington police said.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday pending notification of relatives.

The suspect who fled the scene was located by Arlington police near the shooting scene, Arlington police said.

The suspect is Hector Salazar, 44, who faces a charge of murder in the shooting.

Arlington police responded to a shooting call shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Nocona Lane in south Arlington.

Officers found the victim in the backyard of a home with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Arlington investigators said there was a college graduation party at the home with several family members.

At some point, the victim was shot multiple times.

Salazar remained in the Arlington Jail Monday.

