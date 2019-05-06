Arlington

Two killed when small aircraft that took off from Arlington crashes in New Mexico

FORT WORTH

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon when their small plane, which had taken off from Arlington, crashed in central New Mexico, an FAA official said Monday.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday near Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Monday the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-60 was flying from Arlington to the Santa Fe Regional Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble. The aircraft was diverting to Santa Rosa when the accident occurred.

By

