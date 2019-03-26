What will you have to pay in Globe Life Field? Team studies affordable seats

The Texas Rangers have received criticism from long-time season ticket holders over the higher prices at the retractable-roof ballpark Globe Life Field scheduled to open next year.

But Rob Matwick, the Texas Rangers executive vice president for business operations, said the new stadium will still have family friendly prices when it opens in 2020.

While premium all inclusive seats for high-end corporate customers may go for $300-400 per game, Matwick said the team is considering pricing some seats in the $9 to $15 range.

“We understand we’ve got to have seats for families,” Matwick said.





Those seats will also be closer to the field than similar ones in Globe Life Park, Matwick said.

The Arlington City Council on Tuesday was given a quarterly update on the progress of stadium construction.

When Arlington voters voted in favor of building the new stadium, the city agreed to pay $500 million towards building costs.





So far, the city has contributed $461 million of its funds to the project, said City Manager Trey Yelverton.

“It’s probably one more payment,” Yelverston said. “The rest of the project is for the team to fulfill.”

Under the original agreement with the team, the city’s $500 million contribution was intended to pay for half of the stadium’s costs but overall cost is now $1.2 billion.

“Our percentage of the project is going down,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. “You have enhanced and expanded the project. We really appreciate it.”

The baseball club doesn’t expect the costs for the stadium to any higher, Matwick said.

It is scheduled to be completed in March 2020.

Between now and November construction crews will be building the roof, which is one of the most complex parts of the project.

For now, Matwick said no events have scheduled ahead of the season opener next year.

The city’s bonds will be repaid over 30 years by a half-cent sales tax, a 2 percent hotel occupancy tax and a 5 percent vehicle rental tax. The Texas Rangers will pay $2 million a year in rent starting in 2020.

The City Council also received an update on the percentage of construction work being completed by minority and women-owned businesses.

Through December 2018, $225 million — or 25 percent — of the contracts dollars been awarded to minority and women-owned businesses.

At the Texas Live! entertainment complex that opened in August, nearly $49 million — or 37 percent — of the contract dollars had been awarded to minority and women-owned businesses. Texas Live! is partnership between the city, the Texas Rangers and the Cordish Companies.