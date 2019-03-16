Arlington police want the public’s help finding a medically fragile missing man

Arlington authorities are searching for a man police reported last seen on Friday who may be in peril because of his medical condition.

Damonte Smith, 24, was seen leaving the 6300 block of Rock Springs Dr. and has not been heard from since.

Arlington police are asking for the public’s help to find Damonte Smith

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Smith was wearing a gray sweatshirt with lime green writing and blue jeans when he left the area, according to police.





He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith has a medical condition and police are asking that anyone who sees him to call 911.