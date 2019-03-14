Arlington teen accused of killing woman, hiding body in wooded area, police say

An Arlington man accused of shooting to death a woman then hiding her body in a wooded area in Carrollton was in custody Thursday, Carrollton police said.

Hendrick D. Jones, 19, was arrested Wednesday at his Arlington apartment.

Jones is facing a charge of murder in the slaying.

Carrollton police said Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Krystal Anne Tinker of Farmers Branch whose body was found Feb. 25 in a wooded area near the Carrollton/Farmers Branch city limits.

Jones shot Tinker after a dispute during a pre-arranged meeting in Farmers Branch, Carrollton police said in a news release.

Carrollton police did not provide any details on a motive for the shooting.

Jones was in the Arlington City Jail Thursday without bail.