Arlington

Arlington teen accused of killing woman, hiding body in wooded area, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

March 14, 2019 08:38 AM

Hendrick Jones of Arlington is accused of killing a Farmers Branch woman last month.
Hendrick Jones of Arlington is accused of killing a Farmers Branch woman last month. Courtesy: Carrollton police
Hendrick Jones of Arlington is accused of killing a Farmers Branch woman last month. Courtesy: Carrollton police

An Arlington man accused of shooting to death a woman then hiding her body in a wooded area in Carrollton was in custody Thursday, Carrollton police said.

Hendrick D. Jones, 19, was arrested Wednesday at his Arlington apartment.

Jones is facing a charge of murder in the slaying.

Carrollton police said Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Krystal Anne Tinker of Farmers Branch whose body was found Feb. 25 in a wooded area near the Carrollton/Farmers Branch city limits.

Jones shot Tinker after a dispute during a pre-arranged meeting in Farmers Branch, Carrollton police said in a news release.

Carrollton police did not provide any details on a motive for the shooting.

Jones was in the Arlington City Jail Thursday without bail.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

arlington

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  