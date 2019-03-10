Arlington

Driver who crashed into fuel pump dies after vehicle catches fire, Arlington police say

By Nichole Manna

March 10, 2019 03:00 PM

One person has died after crashing a vehicle into a fuel pump early Sunday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Sublett Road in Southeast Arlington, police said. There is a QuikTrip gas station at that location.

Investigators believe that the vehicle was heading westbound on Sublett Road and entered a gas station from the south entrance.

For an unknown reason, police say the vehicle did not slow down and it hit the fuel pump, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The crash remains under investigation.

The driver has not yet been identified.

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

