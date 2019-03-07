Arlington man shot, killed as he was recording music at his home, police say

An Arlington man was shot and killed early Thursday when someone brandished a handgun as the victim was recording music in his home, Arlington police said.

After the shooting, suspects grabbed several items from the home and fled the scene.

Arlington police continued on Thursday to search for the suspects.

The victim has been identified as Bryan Viramontes, 24, who was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday. He died at an Arlington hospital.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Arlington police responded to the shooting call shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Darby Drive.

Investigators believe Viarmontes was recording music with four other people at his home when one person pulled out a handgun. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot, Arlington police said.

The suspect fled the home, taking some items, but Arlington police did not provide details as to what was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington homicide detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Residents also can provide anonymous tips to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.