Teen who skipped out of 1st aggravated robbery trial sentenced to 45 years in prison

A 19-year-old man who skipped out of his aggravated robbery trial last month only to be arrested four days later, was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison.

Arlington police have said Bryan Arriaga and his brother had negotiated to buy a PlayStation 4 game console from a 23-year-old man through the Offer Up app, but then robbed the seller when he arrived at Meadowbrook Park to make the sale on Nov. 27, 2017.

During the robbery, Arriaga shot the seller twice in the stomach. The man survived.

Arriaga had been free on bond but was required to wear an ankle monitor when he left the courtroom during his first trial on Feb. 25 during a break in jury selection. He did not return, and his ankle monitor, which had been cut off, was later found in downtown Fort Worth.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

He was arrested March 1 after being found inside a Dallas apartment by U.S. Marshals, according to prosecutor Matt Rivers.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

He went on trial again Monday and, on Tuesday, was found guilty of aggravated robbery after 10 minutes of deliberations by the jury, Rivers said.

On Wednesday, following a punishment hearing in which Arriaga testified about his life, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison by State District Judge Ruben Gonzalez.

He will have to serve half the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“It was a very short trial,” Rivers said. “We’re just glad we caught him quick and tried him real quick.”

Arriaga’s brother, Steven Arriaga, is still awaiting trial in the case.



