One person was killed early Monday in a fiery traffic wreck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Arlington, according to news reports.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The accident was in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 just west of Matlock Road in Arlington, according to WFAA-TV.

Arlington police had not released any details of the crash.

