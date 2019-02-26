Arlington

This 41-year-old shopping center in Arlington is getting a makeover

By Carla Jimenez

February 26, 2019

Fielder Plaza at 1701 W. Randol Mill Road will undergo renovations this year to make the retail center look more modern. The renovations will begin in March.
The Fielder Plaza in Arlington is getting a makeover.

Home to the Tom Thumb at 1701 W. Randol Mill Road, the 157,575 square-foot retail center will undergo major exterior renovations, including a new facade, updated signage and landscaping. The upgrades will also mean seating, arbors and green space.

And to make sure motorists know where it is, the center will also get towers with the name Fielder Plaza on them.

Weitzman, the Dallas-based realty and development giant, announced the renovations Tuesday. Ian Pierce, vice president of communications for Weitzman, said the updates will help keep Fielder Plaza “current and competitive.”

“The idea is to maintain and improve the high standard of the shopping environment,” Pierce said in an email.

Additionally, there are unoccupied spaces, and Pierce said the renovations will make those spaces more attractive to potential tenants.

Originally built in 1978, Fielder Plaza is also home to CVS, Starbucks, Pet Supermarket, Edible Arrangements, Batteries Plus, Luna Spa, Tandoor Indian Restaurant, Bombay Bazaar, Sukothai Restaurant, Hudson’s Barbers and others.

Tom Thumb has already begun internal renovations to its space, while the exterior renovations will begin in March and wrap up later this year.

Carla Jimenez

Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development.

