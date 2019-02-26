Vehicle owner shoots and kills suspected thief attempting to steal tires, police say

A suspected thief who authorities say was attempting to steal rims and tires off a vehicle was shot and killed early Tuesday in a Grand Prairie apartment complex by the owner of the vehicle, Grand Prairie police said.

The owner shot the suspect multiple times, and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release. The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

The case will be referred to a Dallas County grand jury for consideration, police said.

The shooting call came in about 2 a.m. at the Quail Ridge Apartments in the 1900 block of West Tarrant Road.

Grand Prairie officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that the man had been trying to steal tires and rims from a vehicle parked at the apartment complex.

The owner of the vehicle heard noises, armed himself and went out to confront the suspect.

At some point, the owner of the vehicle fired at the suspect, police said.

As of 11 a.m., Grand Prairie detectives continued to interview the owner of the vehicle and gather evidence.

Detectives also will determine what charges if any would be filed agains the owner of the vehicle.