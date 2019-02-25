Arlington

Man skips out of aggravated robbery trial, cuts off ankle monitor

By Deanna Boyd

February 25, 2019 04:56 PM

Courtesy Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
FORT WORTH

A mistrial was declared in an aggravated robbery trial Monday after the 18-year-old defendant left the courtroom during a break in jury selection, then cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

A warrant has been issued for Bryan Arriaga’s arrest.

The alleged robbery took place in November 2017 in Arlington.

Arlington police have said Arriaga, along with his brother, had negotiated to buy a PlayStation 4 game console from a 23-year-old man through the Offer Up app.

But when the seller arrived at Meadowbrook Park to meet the two men, the suspects pulled a gun and pointed it at his face.

Despite handing over his cellphone and game system, the seller was then shot twice in the stomach by Bryan Arriaga, police have said. He survived his injuries.

Bryan Arriaga
Bryan Arriaga
Arlington Police Department Courtesy

Arriaga, who had been free on bond but required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, had pleaded not guilty to the aggravated robbery charge Monday morning. Jury selection was still ongoing when Arriaga left the courtroom during a break and did not return.

Samantha Jordan, a spokeswoman with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, said Arriaga apparently left the courthouse and cut off his ankle monitor in downtown Fort Worth.

“They got a ping alert that it had been cut,” Jordan said.

The monitor was later recovered but Jordan declined to elaborate.

Arriaga is a documented gang member, according to police records.

Court records show Arriaga had been released on a $25,000 bond in April 2018 after his bond was reduced from $50,000.

He was jailed again, however, in July after allegedly violating bond conditions that included selling marijuana and having contact with his brother and alleged accomplice, Steven Arriaga, who is also charged with aggravated robbery in the case.

In August, State District Judge Rainey Web set Bryan Arriaga’s bond at $50,000 and added the condition that he wear an ankle monitor if released on bond again.

Court records show Arriaga was not released from jail, however, until November after his bond was reduced to $35,000 by Tarrant County Magistrate Wendy Cooper.

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By



Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

arlington

crime

fort-worth

fort-worth

Deanna Boyd

For 23 years, Deanna Boyd has covered crime for the Star-Telegram. She digs deep into the stories behind the tragedies and hosts Out of the Cold, a podcast about unsolved murders in North Texas. She is a University of Texas at Austin graduate and has won several journalism awards through the years.

  Comments  