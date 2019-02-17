Series of crashes that resulted in one death investigated by Arlington police

The Arlington Police Department is investigating a string of crashes in the eastbound lanes in the 4300 block of W. I.H. 20 that resulted in one death on Saturday night.





Six vehicles were involved in the crashes. All three of the crashes were separate but interrelated, police said.

In the first crash, a car was hit by a pickup.

In the second crash, the driver of the pickup, a 37-year-old man, got out of his car and went to the back of it. The vehicle was stopped in the main lanes of the freeway, police said.

Investigators believe he was trying to push the car to the shoulder. At that time, he and his car were hit by a third car, police said.

Immediately following that crash, a third crash occurred with multiple vehicles. Investigators believe those drivers were trying to avoid the previous crashes.

The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Three main lanes of the freeway were closed for approximately five hours while the investigation unfolded. The series of crashes remain under investigation.