Sheriff Joe Arpaio won’t be coming to Arlington after all. Why he just got canceled

It had been billed as an appearance by “America’s Toughest Sheriff” but it now it won’t be happening at all.

Known for his aggressive pursuit of illegal immigrants, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio was scheduled to appear at the Arlington Music Hall on April 9.

Now it’s been canceled.

Cary Moon, a Fort Worth city councilman and owner of the music hall, said he wasn’t the one who booked the appearance by the controversial former sheriff. Instead, it was Front Row Events, which has previously booked country and western acts like Collin Raye and Johnny Lee at the music hall.

“Once the show was out there, there was some public scrutiny and there wasn’t that much interest in ticket sales so I talked to the promoter and we agreed to cancel it,” Moon said.

Arpaio, 86, was pardoned in 2017 by President Donald Trump. He had been convicted of criminal contempt for ignoring a judge’s order for detaining individuals he suspected of entering the country illegally. He was sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona from 1993 to 2017.

Last month, Arpaio asked the Supreme Court to block the appointment of a special prosecutor in an ongoing legal fight over the scope of the pardon.

Arpaio’s Arlington appearance was already generating buzz.

Ashton Stauffer, owner of Jambo’s BBQ Shack in Arlington and Pantego, posted on Facebook that she was looking forward to the event. Last week, Stauffer filed to run for mayor of Arlington against incumbent Jeff Williams and challenger Chris Dobson.