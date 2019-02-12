World War II veteran is 102 years old, and he’s still cutting a rug on the dance floor

The Eunice Activity Center in Arlington was crowded on a recent Friday night when dozens of people came to celebrate Dan McGrew’s 102nd birthday.
“He has quite a history, and we wanted to honor him,” said Thelma Smith, an organizer of the senior dances that take place twice a week at the center.
McGrew is usually in attendance at the dances.
He has had an eventful life. In 1938 he went to California to work on a fire suppression team as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps. He joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew combat missions over Germany as a B-24 flight engineer and gunner.
Despite his age, McGrew is still able to get on the dance floor.
“I used to go to maybe five dances a week,” he said. “Due to my leg problem, maybe two dances a week.”
Comments