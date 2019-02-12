Arlington

World War II veteran is 102 years old, and he’s still cutting a rug on the dance floor

By Amanda McCoy

February 12, 2019

Dan McGrew celebrated his upcoming 102nd birthday on the dance floor at a senior dance at the Eunice Activity Center in Arlington. McGrew is a World War II veteran and avid dancer. He served in the Army Air Corps as a flight engineer.
The Eunice Activity Center in Arlington was crowded on a recent Friday night when dozens of people came to celebrate Dan McGrew’s 102nd birthday.

“He has quite a history, and we wanted to honor him,” said Thelma Smith, an organizer of the senior dances that take place twice a week at the center.

McGrew is usually in attendance at the dances.

He has had an eventful life. In 1938 he went to California to work on a fire suppression team as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps. He joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew combat missions over Germany as a B-24 flight engineer and gunner.

Despite his age, McGrew is still able to get on the dance floor.

“I used to go to maybe five dances a week,” he said. “Due to my leg problem, maybe two dances a week.”

