Arlington

18-year-old woman hit by car, killed while walking on Arlington sidewalk, police say

By Nichole Manna

February 04, 2019 07:05 PM

An 18-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle while she walked in Arlington on Sunday morning, according to the Arlington Police Department.
The woman, who was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office as Jordan Coleman, was hit in the 2000 block of South Cooper Street just before 11:30 a.m.

The vehicle was heading northbound on Cooper Street and “for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and drove onto the east sidewalk parallel to the lanes where a pedestrian was walking,” a news release said.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

